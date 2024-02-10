Fisher-Black Solos To Emphatic Win At Muscat Classic

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Kiwi attacks alone on final climb to clinch victory

Finn Fisher-Black took his second professional victory of his young career with the 22 year old Kiwi rider winning solo at the Muscat Classic in Oman today.



The UAE youngster put in a vicious attack on the final climb of Al Jissah at -5km from the line and held off the reduced bunch to the end. On the lumpy and exposed parcours from Al Mouj Muscat to Al Bustan (174) UAE Team Emirates had several cards to play with the likes of Diego Ulissi and Adam Yates in their ranks.



Some superb teamwork from Yates on the final climb softened up the field and set up the attack of Fisher-Black which had no response from the rest of the rivals.



Fisher-Black:“To get a win already today on our first day racing in Oman was really special. I had good form at the Tour Down Under and last week I felt good at Saudi Tour so I was hoping I could carry that form through to this week. On the last climb I started close to the front and Adam set a good pace and I just attacked over the top and pressed on to the line. We have a really strong team here for Oman with Yates, Ulissi and myself so we'll aim to get some good results this week. It's already started perfectly and I couldn't be happier.”



The racing continues tomorrow for stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.



Results



1.Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) 4:27:43

2.Luke Lamperti (Soudal Quickstep) +4”

3.Amaury Capiot (Arkea Samsic) s.t