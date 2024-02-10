Six Killed In Truck-Bus Collision In Andhra Pradesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Vijayawada, Feb 10 (IANS) Six persons were killed and 15 injured in a collision involving two trucks and a private bus in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kavali-Musunuru Toll Plaza when the truck collided head-on with the bus.

According to police, a truck hit another stationary truck from behind and the second truck then rammed into the bus coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road.

The front portion of the bus was badly mangled in the collision. Police rushed to the spot and launched rescue work. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals and the condition of some of them is stated to be critical.

The bus, belonging to private travels, was on its way to Hyderabad from Chennai. It was carrying 42 passengers

The accident led to a huge traffic jam on the highway. Vehicles heading towards Vijayawada from Nellore were caught in a two-km long jam.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has expressed his anguish and profound grief over the accident. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

