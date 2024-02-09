Delhi Records 5.2 Degrees Celsius Minimum Temperature

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Delhi recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Saturday, five degrees below the seasonal average, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD further said that on Saturday the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 24 degrees with mainly clear sky during the day.

"The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent," said the weatherman.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality of the national capital continued to be in the 'poor' category.

However, at Anand Vihar, air quality index monitoring station, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'severe' category standing at 427 and PM10 reached 421, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 323 or 'very poor' and PM10 at 270, falling under 'poor' category.

