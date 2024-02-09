Unabated Intense Cold In Kashmir, Ladakh Freezes With Kargil At Minus 22.4

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 10 (IANS) Unabated intense cold continued on Saturday in Kashmir while the Ladakh region remained in deep freeze as Kargil town froze at minus 22.4 during the night.
Met department said that Srinagar had minus 4.9, Gulmarg minus 7 and Pahalgam minus 8.6 as the minimum temperature today.
In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 14.5 and Kargil minus 22.4 as the minimum temperature.
Night temperatures were below normal in Jammu on Saturday.
Jammu city had 7.3, Katra 6.1, Batote 3.9, Bhaderwah minus 2.2 and Banihal 1.8 as the minimum temperature.
MeT department has forecast same weather condition to continue till February 14.
