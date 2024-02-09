Claiming Two-Thirds Majority, Imran Delivers AI Generated 'Victory' Speech

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Feb 10 (IANS) Claiming two-thirds majority in the Pakistan general elections, PTI founder Imran Khan, who is currently lodged in Adiala jail, delivered an AI generated "victory" speech.

On X, the former prime minister said: "Dear Pakistanis. You have laid the foundation of azadi (freedom) by casting vote. I congratulate you all for winning 2024 polls. London plan has been foiled. Before rigging we were winning on 150 plus National Assembly seats. Now, as per form 45, we are winning on more than 170 seats."

"No body is gonna believe Nawaz Sharif who delivered victory speech despite trailing on 30 seats. International media is also writing about the issue.

