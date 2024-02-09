$7M: How The Cost Of A Super Bowl Ad Could Transform Lives

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Sustainable Brands

Seven million dollars can do a world of good, especially when those funds are put to work by nonprofit organizations. The same amount of money can also put a talking cat or a low-carb beer in front of hundreds of millions of viewers in between touchdowns - for just 30 seconds. While some of these ads will break through and become hot topics on social media, most will ultimately be forgotten. Imagine if those brands did something more impactful - like applying their dollars and creativity to a social issue that's aligned with their brand. Continue reading at Sustainable Brand ...