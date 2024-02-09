A Smiling Sky: Tribute For Aviation Enthusiast On Hospice

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A touching moment unfolded outside a hospice room as loved ones partnered with an aerobatic pilot to draw a smile in the sky for a beloved aviation enthusiast battling terminal cancer.

The 66-year-old was surprised when hospice staff invited him outside and directed his gaze upward. His family arranged for a pilot to draw a smiling face in the sky above Worcester, England.

Image: St Richard's Hospice



Aerobatic pilot Rich Goodwin skillfully created the large smiling face, bringing joy to Ray Stanton, a former transportation engineer with a lifelong passion for aircraft.

Ray, accompanied by his wife Angela and their children, cherished the moment, recalling fond memories of attending air shows and museums together.

Angela expressed gratitude for the compassion shown, both on the ground and in the sky above.

Reflecting on the moment, she shared,“To see the smile in the sky and then look at Ray's smile was just fantastic. I haven't seen him smile for a while. The care here is above and beyond anything.”

"It was our privilege to help arrange this special moment. Our heartfelt thanks to Rich for creating such precious memories for Ray, his family, and everyone who witnessed the smile in the sky," St Richard's Hospice stated in a post on social media.