World-Class Medical Services Delivered To Players During AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha: A range of medical services were made available to players, workforce, volunteers, fans and visitors across the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 venues. In partnership with Aspetar, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) provided medical services at stadiums, non-competition venues, training sites and team base camp hotels.

In accordance with best practices, first aid responders were available at every match to support with emergency situations that might be encountered by anyone involved, including players and spectators. Clinics, ambulances and mobile paramedic teams were also in place at each stadium to ensure a swift response in the event of medical support needed by anyone.

“There is a robust medical plan in place to support players and fans at various tournament sites. Services are being delivered to the highest standards and continue the legacy left behind by Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup,” said Dr. Khalid Al Khulaifi, LOC Director of Medical Services.

“By working with different stakeholders, we are able to guarantee that the immediate medical needs of tournament participants are met, and that players and fans are able to participate in a safe and supported environment,” added Dr. Al Khulaifi.

A total of 1,250 medical personnel were deployed at 54 different sites throughout the tournament. This includes the provision of anti-doping services in coordination with the Qatar Anti-Doping Commission and AFC medical team. First aid services at different tournament sites were provided by the Hamad Medical Corporation and the Qatar Red Crescent, with Aspetar leading on the delivery of medical services to teams and referees.

Aspetar is a world-leading, specialized, orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital, and the first of its kind in the Middle East. Since 2007, with a global team of experts, the hospital has provided top-level, comprehensive, medical treatment to athletes in a state-of-the-art facility that consistently sets new standards internationally.

Qatar is hosting the AFC Asian Cup for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011. Twenty-four of the continent's best teams are competing for the continent's most prestigious football title. A total of 51 matches will be played across nine stadiums, with the final set for 10 February 2024.

