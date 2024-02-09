15Th Batch Of Wounded Palestinians From Gaza Arrives In Doha For Treatment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft landed on Friday in Doha carrying the 15th batch of Palestinians injured in the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in Doha, as part of the initiative of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to provide treatment for 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.

The initiative is a continuation of the State of Qatar's steadfast support and its ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with various regional and international partners, on the backdrop of the difficult humanitarian conditions that the Strip is currently witnessing.