Former Governor Larry Hogan Runs For Maryland Senate Seat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "(Bloomberg) -- Former Republican Governor Larry Hogan announced he will run for Maryland's open US Senate seat, giving the GOP a strong candidate in a state the party hasn't carried in a Senate election for decades's bid adds to Senate Democrats' challenges in maintaining their majority in the November election. With a bare 51-vote Democratic-aligned majority, seats currently held by Democrats already are under threat this year in Republican-leaning Ohio, Montana and West Virginia and a number of other Democratic incumbents also are under pressure.“I am running for the United States Senate – not to serve one party – but to stand up to both parties,” Hogan said in a video announcing his candidacy posted on his website and social media the Capitol, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called Hogan“a proven winner” who he had recruited to run in a series of conversations over the last week and crucial recruit for the party.“This is the best one in the sense that we are now competitive in a state nobody thought we could win,” he said in an interview.“We are going to do everything we can to help him.”The two-term governor had immense crossover appeal in his prior campaigns, but running for the Senate to replace retiring Democratic Senator Ben Cardin will be a tougher fight for Hogan, who had considered but rejected a run for the president. The state's voters have been far more willing to back Republicans as a check on Democrats in the State House rather than for Congress face a party primary between Representative David Trone, the wealthy founder of Total Wine & More, and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks expressed confidence they would win the seat, aided by an issue that has been helping them nationally: abortion rights.“Democrats have won every statewide federal election in Maryland for 44 years and 2024 will be no different,” said David Bergstein, spokesman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, in a post on X. The Democratic campaign arm called Hogan a vote to make McConnell the majority leader and enable passage of a national abortion ban.--With assistance from Zach C. Cohen stories like this are available on bloomberg©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

