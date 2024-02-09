Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting Underway, Nawaz Sharif And Imran Khan Both Claim Win

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting in Pakistan concluded on Thursday at 5 pm amidst escalating militant attacks and allegations of electoral misconduct, raising concerns about the integrity of the vote and the likelihood of a coalition government formation due to deep political divisions. Pakistan also suspended mobile phone services across the nation on Thursday citing the need to preserve order amidst anticipated unrest surrounding the contentious polls this, the Election Commission of Pakistan reported that PML-N President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has won National and Provincial Assembly seats in Lahore. The main battle was between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party and candidates backed by ex-prime minister Imran Khan. However, both declared victory separately the parliamentary polls, the newly elected parliament will select a prime minister. If no single party secures a majority, the party with the largest portion of assembly seats can form a coalition government were held for 265 seats in the national assembly and a political party needs 133 seats for a simple majority all the Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live Updates here on LiveMint.
