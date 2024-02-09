ED Launches Money Laundering Probe Against Sameer Wankhede

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. ED has started an investigation into the money laundering case against Wankhede and has also summoned three NCB officers for questioning.(More details awaited)

