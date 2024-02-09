Bengaluru-Based IT Engineer Fired For Tweeting About Recession In Tech Industry, Finds Job Opportunities On Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Bengaluru-based software engineer has been laid off after he posted a tweet about the harsh reality of the tech industry. Jishnu Mohan, who used to work at Forma (formerly Twic), was fired on 8 February this year after sharing his views on layoffs trends and other details about the IT industry, Money Control reported who worked for Forma for four years, recently wrote on the X platform, \"The whole recession situation in tech is making me uneasy. Maybe at the lowest confidence level in my career\".Layoffs continue to roil software industry with 32,000 jobs cutFollowing this unexpected firing, Mohan appealed for job opportunities on the social media platform. Fortunately, he got quick responses, with several users offering leads to open positions and expressing willingness to assist with forwarding his resume cuts in tech sectorSeveral US firms, mostly in sectors such as technology and media, have kicked off the year with job cuts as they look to keep a lid on costs in an uncertain economy in 2024: PayPal, UPS to let go of thousands of employeesAmazonAmazon's job cuts include less than 5% of employees at Buy with Prime unit, 5% at audiobook and podcast division Audible, several hundred in streaming and studio operations, 35% at streaming unit Twitch, and a few hundred at healthcare units One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy at Alphabet include dozens at the division for developing new technology X Lab, hundreds in the advertising sales team, hundreds across teams, including the hardware team responsible for Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit, and a majority in the augmented reality team to Levi's, here's a look at tech, retail firms recently made layoffsMicrosoftMicrosoft is cutting around 1,900 jobs at gaming divisions Activision Blizzard and Xbox.

Microsoft lays off 1,900 Activision Blizzard, Xbox staff: ReportIBMIBM plans to lay off some employees in 2024 but will hire more for AI-centered roles firm eBay plans to cut about 1,000 roles or around 9% of its current workforce is laying off about 700 employees, or roughly 1% of its global workforce giant Cisco is planning to restructure its business which will include laying off thousands of employees



