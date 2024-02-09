               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
62-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident In B’Luru


2/9/2024 11:00:09 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) In a hit-and-run case, a 62-year-old woman named Asha Rani was killed after being struck by an unidentified vehicle early on Saturday morning in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Malleshwaram Traffic Police Station.

According to police, Asha Rani, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout, had left her home at 5:40 a.m. and was walking towards the Mahalakshmi Layout bus stop when the incident occurred.

According to the police, the unidentified vehicle hit her, and the driver fled the scene without stopping the vehicle and bothering to take her to a hospital.

Despite being shifted to the hospital later, the victim succumbed to severe injuries. The detection of the vehicle involved in the case has become difficult due to fog and reduced visibility. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

