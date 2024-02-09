A Major Impact On The Industry: W. Capra Announces Plans To Acquire Impact 21

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, W. Capra, the leading professional services firm in commerce, technology, and consumer programs and Impact 21, a globally recognized business transformation firm with a rich history of empowering businesses to drive results through people, systems, processes and data – announced they have signed a letter of intent for W. Capra to acquire Impact 21. Together, W. Capra and Impact 21 will form the premier end-to-end consulting and services business – from high level strategy to implementation – providing customer-first business transformation in every vertical served, built upon:







Industry-leading expertise in strategy, technology, operations, and transformation,

Consultant teams experienced in leading the full lifecycle of client initiatives, and One cohesive team centered around common core values.

The acquisition brings together two long-standing firms with rich histories of excellence in client delivery and industry engagement, providing leadership and trusted expertise that rises above the needs of tomorrow.

Mike Streams, Partner at W. Capra said:“We have long respected the team that Lisa (Biggs) and Lesley (Saitta) have built within Impact 21. From the outset, we each realized that W. Capra and Impact 21 share a similar culture and set of values, which will serve as a solid foundation for us joining forces. The Impact 21 team and their complementary capabilities are a perfect addition to W. Capra, expanding the services that we individually provide to our respective clients. We're beyond excited by the ability to serve our clients, industries, and communities in a more comprehensive way together.

The co-founders of Impact 21, Lisa Biggs and Lesley Saitta will join W. Capra as Partners in W. Capra's consulting practice alongside Matt Beale, Clint Cady, Tim Radway, Patrick Raycroft and Mike Streams. Lesley Saitta will serve as a Strategic Advisor along with former Partners and Founders of W. Capra, Terry Mahoney and Pat Raycroft. Headquarters for the combined firm will be at W. Capra's corporate offices located in Chicago, IL, USA. Impact 21's offices in Lexington, KY and Tampa, FL as well as W. Capra offices in Nashville and Toronto will remain open.

Lisa Biggs, President & CEO at Impact 21 said:“These past few years have been a significant period of growth for Impact 21. We recognize our alignment with W. Capra in both our long-term vision and near-term objectives. We are most excited about how our alignment allows us to deliver on those strategic plans and to elevate our delivery of services and thought leadership to our clients and industries. Our people are our greatest assets, and this integration of talent will be unmatched in the verticals we serve.”

While the terms were not publicly disclosed, W. Capra and Impact 21 expect the deal to close in early Q2 2024.

About W. Capra

W. Capra Consulting Group is an industry leader in providing IT and business focused advisory and professional services in retail technology. Since the year 2000, W. Capra has helped organizations of all sizes understand, develop, and execute strategies to solve the toughest challenges related to payment acceptance, consumer engagement, technology adoption, and data security. The W. Capra team is composed of industry experts who possess deep insight and experience across the industries they serve.

About Impact 21

Impact 21 is a consulting firm that enables specialty retail, convenience, and energy channels to deliver seamless customer experiences, driving new revenue growth and increased shareholder value.

By offering a proven business model for integration of business and technology strategies, with a world class collaboration, project, and content management solution, we position companies to drive profitability and enhance their customers' experience.

Our team of experienced industry experts bring“real-world” solutions to manage and execute initiatives of all sizes and impact. We have a passion for driving business alignment within our clients' organizations and bringing thought leadership to all the industries and clients we serve.

