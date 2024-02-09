Generational Capital Markets Advises Watson Metals In Its Sale To Georgia Metals

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Capital Markets (GCM), Member FINRA/SIPC and a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Watson Metals to Georgia Metals (a portfolio company of CID Capital). The deal closed on February 5, 2024.





Headquartered in Manchester, Tennessee, Watson Metals (Watson) is a leading provider of metal roofing, pole barns, and pre-engineered steel buildings in the Southern U.S. Founded in 1997 by Michael Watson, the company has grown to become one of the largest in the region through hard work and dedication to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Watson offers a wide range of products and services to meet the needs of its residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers.

Georgia Metals , headquartered in Danielsville, Georgia, is a leading value-added distributor of metal roofing and other related metal building products and accessories. With its roots in the building supply and hardware industry, Georgia Metals is uniquely qualified to assist clients in every stage of their projects. From estimating to engineering, they have experienced employees who are capable of servicing both the homeowner and the wholesale customer.

Located in Carmel, Indiana, CID Capital is a private equity group that makes control investments in high-quality, lower-middle-market companies that have shown a consistent track record of success. For companies that have reached a performance level that finds them transitioning beyond being an entrepreneurial business, CID Capital can deliver the planning, experience, resources and capital to overcome critical constraints-and build long-term value.

Generational Capital Markets' Sr. Managing Director – M&A, Chris Heckert , with the support of Vice President, M&A, Nydia Blanco successfully closed the transaction.

“The fit between Watson Metals and Georgia Metals is incredible. I can't wait to see what these two groups can accomplish going forward,” said Heckert.

