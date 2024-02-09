MOFA Denounces China’S Calls On Guatemala To Follow ‘One China Principle’ Narrative

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Following Guatemala's Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Martinez's comments on economic and trade relations and China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calling on Guatemala to make the“right decision” under the“one China principle,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Republic of China (Taiwan) denounces this statement and solemnly reiterates that president of Guatemala Bernardo Arévalo has maintained a consistent stance in publicly expressing support for the diplomatic alliance with Taiwan on multiple occasions both before and after his election.

“When Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaushieh Joseph Wu visited Guatemala to attend the presidential and vice presidential inauguration on January 14, president Arévalo personally pledged his firm commitment to upholding the diplomatic partnership between Taiwan and Guatemala and added that he was willing to continue to strengthen cooperation and forge a more robust bilateral friendship.”

MOFA condemns China's actions in the strongest terms

“MOFA reiterates that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is an independent and sovereign country, that neither the Republic of China (Taiwan) nor the People's Republic of China is subordinate to the other and that the People's Republic of China has never governed Taiwan.

“These are internationally recognized and objective facts and the status quo. Taiwan exercises its sovereignty when it conducts diplomatic relations with allies based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and reciprocity. No other country has the right to interfere.

“China has never ceased in its attempts to suppress Taiwan's international space and has spared no effort to undermine Taiwan's sovereign status. It has acted with malign intent to disrupt Taiwan's relations with diplomatic allies, deploying various tactics relentlessly to cause rifts and undermine solidarity between democratic countries.

“MOFA solemnly urges the Chinese government to pay greater heed to the state of its own economy and people's livelihoods, consider whether it has faithfully honoured the countless promises it has made to other countries, and cause less disruption and create less trouble in the international community,” reports department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs.”

Lunar New Year

Meanwhile, President Tsai Ing-wen wished a happy and successful Year of the Dragon via video to her fellow citizens and friends around the world.

“I want to wish an early happy new year to my fellow citizens at home and abroad, and to all our friends celebrating this holiday around the world.

“First, I want to thank all those in the armed forces, police officers, firefighters, members of the Coast Guard, medical personnel, and employees of state-run enterprises providing us with fuel, water, and power, who will remain on duty to keep society running during the new year holiday.

“After eight years as president of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I am delivering my final Lunar New Year's remarks. I want to thank all my fellow citizens for your hard work and dedication these past eight years, which allowed Taiwan to overcome all manner of challenges, including the pandemic. In the face of a rapidly changing international landscape, we worked together in unity, standing firm and continuing to engage with the world.”

Earlier this year , Taiwan successfully held a presidential election under a global spotlight, which proved to the world that we treasure democracy and freedom above all else.

“Our Chinese-speaking friends at home and abroad also spread worldwide the message of Taiwan's commitment to our democratic values, together promoting the global development of democracy.

“As we ring in the new year, we also embrace new beginnings for our national development. I am confident that as long as we continue supporting one another, we can overcome any difficulty. As long as we remain united, we can safeguard Taiwan.

“In the year to come, Taiwan will move steadily forward, continuing to engage with the world. I would now like to take this opportunity to thank our international friends for their consideration and support for Taiwan,” said President Tsai, as Taiwan remains committed to maintaining peace and stability .

The post MOFA denounces China's calls on Guatemala to follow 'one China principle' narrative appeared first on Caribbean News Global .