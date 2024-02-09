(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Children's Place (“Children's Place” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PLCE) on behalf of Children's Place stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Children's Place has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 9, 2024, Children's Place fell 50% in premarket trading following a report that the apparel retailer hired an adviser to evaluate ways to boost its cash reserves and find new financing.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Children's Place shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at

