In Memory Of Mortar Operator Dmytro Khomenko (Call Sign Khoma)

Dmytro was born and lived all his life in Irpin. He graduated from the Mriia Academic Lyceum. He was known in the city for his active patriotic position. Since 2014, the man has been doing his best to help the military as a volunteer. In 2017, he joined the National Guard of Ukraine. He served in the ATO zone. After the end of his contract, he worked abroad.

In the first days of the full-scale war, when many Ukrainians were leaving the country, he was in a hurry to return to his native Irpin.

On February 27, 2022, Dmytro went to the military enlistment office and began performing combat missions in the hottest spots as a mortar operator.

"Dmytro had a difficult, but real manly character. He was never silent and said what he really thought to your face. He was one of the most active members of our veterans' council. You didn't have to ask him for help at all, he always offered it. He was a great f***er. So much so that the orcs used air power to extinguish Dmytro's position. We will always remember you and support your family," Irpin City Council member Anton Holovenko said in remembrance of the Hero.

"Homa" died on January 15, 2024. He is survived by his wife, three children, parents and brother.

The family said goodbye to the soldier on January 20 in Irpin, where he was buried. "Today we said goodbye to 'Khoma', but he is forever in our hearts. A fearless patriot, a hero, a loyal friend and an honest, kind, simple man - this is how I will always remember Dmytro Khomenko," wrote Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn.

"Dmytro had a keen sense of justice. As a veteran and volunteer, he could not just watch the Russian invaders try to occupy Ukraine, so in the first days of the full-scale war, he returned from abroad to serve in the Armed Forces. He was killed by a KAB 500 bomb, which aimed an enemy plane at his mortar crew...

We were constantly in touch and tried to help Dmytro with his needs at the front. Our last meeting was just a week ago, and I will always remember our warm conversations. Dmytro is now 44 years old forever. Thank you for your stance and defense of our homeland. My condolences to Dmytro's large family - his wife, three children, parents and brother. Rest in peace, my friend. Eternal glory and memory!" he added.

Photo: Facebook page of Vitalii Dmytrenko, Facebook page of Halyna Hurska, Irpin City Council