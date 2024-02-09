Harsha De Silva Re-Appointed As Chair To The Committee On Public Finance

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Member of Parliament (Dr.) Harsha de Silva has been re-appointed as the Chair to the Committee on Public Finance.

The Committee of Selection had nominated Members of Parliament to serve in the Committee on Public Finance and (Dr.) Harsha de Silva has been Re-appointed as the Chair to the Committee.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced to the House the Members nominated to the Committee on Public Finance.

Accordingly, Shehan Semasinghe, (Dr.) (Mrs.) Seetha Arambepola, (Dr.) Suren Raghavan, Anupa Pasqual, Johnston Fernando, Rauff Hakeem, Wajira Abeywardana, Vijitha Herath, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Duminda Dissanayake, Chandima Weerakkody, (Dr.) Nalaka Godahewa, (Dr.) Harsha de Silva, Nimal Lanza, M. A. Sumanthiran, (Dr.) Kavinda Heshan Jayawardhana, Mayantha Dissanayake, Harshana Rajakaruna, U. K. Sumith Udukumbura, (Dr.) Major Pradeep Undugoda, Isuru Dodangoda, Premnath C. Dolawatte, Madhura Withanage, and M. W. D. Sahan Pradeep Withana have been nominated to serve in the Committee on Public Finance. (Colombo Gazette)