Applications Called For The Appointment Of New Bribery Commission DG

Applications have been called for the appointment of the Director General to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

The Parliament communications unit said that the qualified persons should prepare the relevant applications in accordance with the format published on the Parliament website ( ) falling under the quick links titled“Appointment of the Director General to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.”

The duly completed applications should be sent via registered post referred to the Secretary General of the Constitutional Council, Constitutional Council-Office, Parliament of Sri Lanka, Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte or via email to ... on or before the 4th March 2024.

Furthermore, in the upper left corner of the envelope / subject of the e-mail, it should be mentioned as” Also in the upper left corner of the envelope / subject of the e-mail should be mentioned as“Appointment of Director General of Bribery or Corruption Allegations Investigation Commission”.

The newspaper advertisement for this purpose will be published in the national newspapers on the 11th and 12th of this month. (Colombo Gazette)