(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Edtech Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The APAC

Edtech Market was valued at $129.66 billion in 2022. The APAC Edtech market has been experiencing robust growth due to various factors. The increasing adoption of digital technology in education and the proliferation of internet connectivity and mobile devices have paved the way for innovative learning solutions.

The market has also benefited from the rising acceptance of online education, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that accelerated the shift towards remote and hybrid learning models. Edtech companies in APAC offer a diverse array of digital learning platforms catering to learners of all ages and educational levels.

These platforms include Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), virtual classrooms, Learning Management Systems (LMS), and Interactive E-Learning Modules. These platforms allow students to learn at their own pace, access various resources, and engage in interactive activities.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The APAC EdTech market has experienced a remarkable influx of investment from various sources, including venture capital firms, private equity, and traditional educational institutions. This recognition of the potential of innovative educational technologies has resulted in substantial funding for EdTech startups, enabling them to develop and scale their platforms, create engaging content, and expand their user base.

One significant trend in the APAC EdTech market is the increasing focus on personalized and adaptive learning experiences. EdTech platforms leverage data analytics and artificial intelligence to assess individual student performance, preferences, and learning styles. This data-driven approach enables tailored content recommendations, adaptive assessments, and progress tracking, ultimately enhancing the effectiveness of the learning process.

Governments across the APAC region have acknowledged the importance of digital education and have initiated policies to promote technology integration in classrooms. These initiatives involve investments in infrastructure, teacher training, and developing digital learning resources. For instance, In India, each state/UT leverages DIKSHA, a separate window on the DIKSHA platform to provide ready-to-use e-learning resources free of cost under the PM e-VIDYA initiative that unifies all efforts related to digital/online/on-air education to enable multi-mode access to education.

Despite the growth in the APAC EdTech market, accessibility remains a challenge. Uneven internet access can hinder widespread adoption. However, nonprofits and developers are actively working to ensure equitable access through user-friendly interfaces and low-bandwidth solutions. The sector's commitment to inclusivity is evident in efforts to democratize education, including collaborations with communities and providing devices and internet access to reach all segments of society.

IN Sept 2023, SkillSoft, one of the key vendors, introduced Role Advisor. This virtual skill-building concierge provided learners with quick references to trending content, learning recommendations based on content type, and skill benchmarks. This launch empowered learners to improve their skills efficiently. Competing EdTech companies in the APAC region must enhance their platforms with similar personalized skill-building tools to stay relevant and attract learners. SkillSoft's Role Advisor sets a standard for user engagement and personalization.

MARKET STRUCTURE



Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of APAC Edtech Market

Key Vendors Other Prominent Vendors

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors



Pearson

BYJU'S

McGraw Hill

Chegg Bright Horizons

Other Prominent Vendors



Skillsoft

Coursera

Duolingo

Boxlight

2U

Udemy

Blackboard

VIPKid

XSEED EDUCATION

Labster

Simplilearn

Instructure

Course Hero

Unacademy

Doyobi

Yuanfudao

Eruditus

Cialfo

upGrad

Go1

Physics Wallah

Vedantu

Preply

Toppr FutureLearn

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Type (Revenue)



Hardware

Software Technology-Enabled Services

Sector (Revenue)



K-12

Higher Education

Competitive Exams Certifications

End-users (Revenue)



Individual Learners

Institutes Enterprises

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets