Center For Native American Youth To Honor Indigenous Youth Leaders In Washington, D.C.

Angelique Albert

"We are thrilled to bring together this year's Champions for Change in Washington, D.C. to commemorate their unwavering passion and determination for making lasting change in their communities. Our Champions for Change show us just how impactful our youth are," said CNAY Executive Director Nikki Santos Coeur d'Alene Tribe. "We look forward to celebrating our Champions and honoring Native Forward CEO Angelique Albert for all of her commitment and dedication. Congratulations, and thank you, Angelique."

Following the public event, the Center for Native American Youth will host a reception honoring Angelique Albert, Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, CEO of the Native Forward Scholars Fund .

Angelique Albert has dedicated her career of service to Native students and communities. As CEO of Native Forward, her leadership has guided Native Forward through a period of unprecedented growth during its 53-year history; quadrupling scholarship funding, increasing the types of funding available to access, and expanding extensive holistic support services and programming offered to students. Native Forward awards up to $15 million in scholarships annually and has awarded more than $400 million in direct scholarships to over 22,000 Native students since its inception.

"I am humbled to receive this distinction as the Honorary 2024 Champion For Change, a program committed to elevating Native youth and giving voice and visibility to our Native communities," said Angelique. "I will continue to drive impact for Tribal scholars every year so that they can pursue their academic dreams, build impactful careers, and give back to their respective communities."



CNAY will present Angelique with an Honorary Champion for Change Award at the evening's reception, celebrating her accomplished career and dedication to uplifting Indian Country and supporting young Indigenous leaders over the last 25 years.

Members of the media interested in attending the event can register here .