After the market close on February 9, 2024, Applied Digital Corp. disclosed that it experienced a power outage at its Ellendale datacenter hosting facility beginning on January 18, 2024. As of February 6, 2024, Applied Digital determined that revenues from the facility will be materially impacted for the quarter ending February 29, 2024.

Shares of Applied Digital Corp. stock dropped more than 10% in afterhours trading on February 9, 2024.

Anyone who purchased Applied Digital Corp. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at ... , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , or call (617) 398-5600 or email ... with any questions.

