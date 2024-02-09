Lucky Lion Weed Dispensary On Portland Hwy 84 & Halsey Unveils Velvet Rope Rewards Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

cannabis Northeast Portland

Northeast Portland cannabis

Northeast Portland weed cannabis

best cannabis Northeast Portland

Montavilla's Premier Cannabis Destination Introduces Exclusive Loyalty Program

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lucky Lion Weed Dispensary, nestled in the vibrant Montavilla neighborhood of northeast Portland near 82nd Avenue, has been a pillar of the local cannabis community for the past five years. Now, they are thrilled to announce the launch of their exclusive Velvet Rope Rewards Program, offering patrons a chance to enjoy exclusive deals, early access to sales, free swag, and much more. Lucky Lion continues to be a trusted source for high-quality cannabis products, ranging from flowers to edibles and concentrates.Portland, Oregon has long been known for its thriving cannabis culture, and Lucky Lion Weed Dispensary Portland Hwy 84 & Halsey has played a significant role in shaping this landscape. Over the past half-decade, the city has witnessed a surge in the popularity of cannabis products, as more and more residents and visitors turn to cannabis for both medicinal and recreational purposes.Lucky Lion's prime location near the 82nd Avenue Transit Center and TriMet bus line 77 has made it easily accessible to the community, attracting OMMP patients aged 18+ and recreational users aged 21+. Their commitment to providing a diverse range of top-notch cannabis products has contributed to their reputation as a trusted dispensary in the region.This weed dispensary in Hwy 84 & Halsey operates seven days a week to ensure accessibility for their valued customers. Their regular business hours are as follows: from Monday to Saturday, they are open from 7:00 AM to 9:50 PM, while on Sundays, they open their doors at 9:00 AM and close at 9:50 PM. You can find Lucky Lion Weed Dispensary conveniently located at 7817 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97213. If you have any inquiries or need assistance, you can contact them at (971) 407-3124.The highlight of this announcement is the introduction of the Velvet Rope Rewards Program. This loyalty program aims to reward customers for their continued support and patronage. From the moment a new member signs up, they start earning points that unlock a world of perks, including discounts and special offers.Lucky Lion Weed Dispensary stands as a beacon in Portland's flourishing cannabis landscape, offering a wide spectrum of cannabis products designed to cater to the unique preferences of each customer. Whether you are in search of the finest cannabis flowers, delectable edibles, or potent concentrates, Lucky Lion has thoughtfully curated its inventory to meet your every need.What truly sets Lucky Lion apart is their proud association with some of the most revered and sought-after cannabis brands in the industry. Their commitment to quality and variety is exemplified by their selection of popular cannabis brands like Good Tide, Wyld, Buddies Brand, and Entourage Cannabis.Good Tide, known for its dedication to sustainable cultivation practices, consistently delivers premium cannabis flowers that embodies the essence of the Pacific Northwest. With a focus on environmental stewardship, Good Tide's products are not only exceptional but also ecologically responsible, aligning perfectly with the values of Lucky Lion.For those seeking a delectable twist to their cannabis experience, Wyld is a brand that needs no introduction. Renowned for its mouthwatering, all-natural fruit gummies, Wyld combines the benefits of cannabis with tantalizing flavors, providing a tasteful journey into the world of edibles.Buddies Brand has earned a stellar reputation for its extensive range of cannabis products, offering something for every consumer. From premium flowers to top-tier extracts, Buddies Brand is synonymous with quality and consistency, making it a valuable addition to Lucky Lion's diverse offerings.Entourage Cannabis, on the other hand, stands out for its commitment to crafting exceptional concentrates and extracts. Their dedication to innovation and purity ensures that every dab session with Entourage Cannabis is an experience of unparalleled quality.Lucky Lion Weed Dispensary takes pride in these associations, as they reflect their unwavering dedication to providing customers with a plethora of options. Whether you seek relaxation, pain relief, or simply wish to savor the recreational benefits of cannabis, Lucky Lion's array of products and trusted brand partnerships guarantees a fulfilling and satisfying experience.To explore this extensive range of products and discover the latest offerings from these esteemed brands, visit Lucky Lion Weed Dispensary's website at . There, you can find detailed information about their selection, promotions, and stay updated on the latest additions to their inventory. For a cannabis shopping experience that combines variety, quality, and excellence, Lucky Lion Weed Dispensary remains the go-to destination in Portland. Your cannabis journey begins here.Lucky Lion Weed Dispensary has remained committed to offering the highest quality cannabis products while providing a welcoming and informative environment for their customers. With the launch of the Velvet Rope Rewards Program, they aim to further enhance the shopping experience for their valued patrons.

Lucky Lion Weed Dispensary Portland Hwy 84 & Halsey

Lucky Lion Weed

+1 503-764-9089

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Other