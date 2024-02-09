TACO BELL PUTS ALL THEIR 2024 CARDS ON THE TABLE AT LIVE MÁS LIVE EVENT IN LAS VEGAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Taco Bell unveils new menu, chef collab opportunity and a years' worth of product announcements and partnerships at the fan event in Las Vegas during sports' biggest weekend

First-ever Live Más LIVE event gave fans behind-the-scenes access to the brand's full 2024 marketing calendar, exclusive tasting opportunities, memorable performances and celebrity appearances.

"TBX" unveiled as a newly launched program through which the brand supports the culinary community and announced a partnership with several emerging chefs, allowing them to infuse their unique culinary style on one of Taco Bell's most iconic menu items, the Crunchwrap Supreme. An all-new Cantina Chicken Menu adds five craveable menu items nationwide next month, featuring premium ingredients.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell took to the big stage during sports' biggest weekend to host Live Más LIVE. The livestreamed, fan-centric event hit the Las Vegas strip with a years' worth of product unveils, fan recognition, musical performances and celebrity appearances. The largest and most epic announcements from the main stage included the introduction of chef collaboration program TBX, the new Cantina Chicken Menu and an unimaginable lineup of food innovations and partnerships with brands such as Cheez-It®, MTN DEW®, and Tajín®.



Already known for iconic collaborations, Taco Bell is stacking 2024 to be a year full of bold partnerships with powerhouse brands and artists to co-create new and unique menu items and put an unexpected spin on some classic favorites.

Taco Bell is bringing more bold and intentionally Mexican-inspired flavors to the world in 2024. More than a dozen food innovations are making their way out of the Test Kitchen and will be available to fans for a limited time at participating locations, while supplies last.

Taco Bell Rewards Members across the country who tuned in to the event via the livestream received exclusive offers, including a free Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, free Cantina Chicken Taco, free Mexican Pizza and zero-dollar delivery.

Three headliner chefs – Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Reuben Asaram, and Lawrence Smith – have been selected and took the stage during the event to usher in a new era of innovation. The chefs will partner with the Taco Bell Food and Innovation team to co-create and reimagine the iconic Crunchwrap Supreme set to debut later this year at select locations.

Supporting Emerging Culinary Talent Through TBX



Taco Bell's back of house just got bigger. TBX is a newly launched first-of-its-kind program that sets out to spotlight emerging chefs while pushing tacos to new places through the equation of "their thing + our thing = a whole new thing."* Taco Bell will be tapping into three announced chefs' talents to infuse their unique culinary style on one of Taco Bell's most iconic menu items, the Crunchwrap Supreme.

Bringing Bold New Flavors Through A New Menu: The Cantina Chicken Menu

The Cantina Chicken Menu debuts a new flavorful chicken that's been oven-roasted, shredded, and packed with a savory seasoning of Mexican spices including pasilla and other varieties of chilies. Also, the menu adds all-new ingredients including purple cabbage, pico de gallo, a white corn taco shell and an addition to the brand's sauce packet lineup, Avocado Verde Salsa. The menu adds five items that will soon be available nationwide to satisfy any craving – any time of day – including the Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Taco (soft or crispy), Cantina Chicken Quesadilla and the Cantina Chicken Bowl.

The Year's Biggest Flavor Collaborations: 2024 Food Innovations and Partnerships

Taco Bell is bringing more bold and intentionally Mexican-inspired flavors to the world in 2024. More than a dozen food innovations are making their way out of the Test Kitchen and will be available to fans for a limited time at participating locations, while supplies last. These newest menu items include:



Cheesy Chicken Crispanada: Arriving to menus nationwide on February 15, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada consists of tender chicken marinated and slow cooked with garlic, tomato and onion, combined with a harmonious blend of monterey pepper jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, all tucked inside a delicate pastry dough crisped to perfection. The menu item takes inspiration from the beloved empanada and is fused with the Taco Bell flavors fans already love.



Crispy Chicken Nuggets: That's right! Taco Bell is bringing yet another chicken innovation in Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which consists of all-white meat chicken marinated in spiced jalapeño buttermilk before being breaded in a tortilla coating and fried to crispy glory. Fans can choose from two new delectable sauce options: signature Bell sauce, crafted with tomatoes, red chiles, onion, and garlic, or the hot and sweet Jalapeño Honey Mustard, featuring sweet honey mustard with a kick of jalapeño.



Cheesy Street Chalupas: The Cheesy Street Chalupas feature a cheesy flatbread with a small tortilla that is stuffed generously with a mouthwatering blend of mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses and fried together then filled with a choice of slow-roasted chicken or savory grilled, marinated steak, a flavorful sauce, and topped with a layer of diced onions and cilantro. Each order will come with two Cheesy Street Chalupas.



MTN DEW BAJA BLAST TM Gelato: Taco Bell fans asked, and now the brand is delivering! First tested in 2023, the delectable gelato will be making its nationwide debut, giving fans more ways to celebrate the Baja Blast 20th year anniversary. The creamy and delicious treat is infused with the iconic BAJA BLAST Tropical Lime flavor and is a perfect complementary addition to any cheesy, spicy, saucy order on the Taco Bell menu.



Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco: Building on the success of last year's Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, Taco Bell is introducing a new version that adds inspiration from enchiladas via the Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco, featuring slow roasted chicken and a layered enchilada dipping sauce.

Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights: Taco Bell is bringing more flavors to the iconic Cinnabon Delights with a new Dulce de Leche flavor.

Already known for iconic collaborations, Taco Bell is stacking 2024 to be a year full of bold partnerships with powerhouse brands and artists to co-create new and unique menu items and put an unexpected spin on some classic favorites:



Cheez-It ® : Finally making its long-speculated debut, the Cheez-It® Crunchwrap is landing nationwide this year in a BIG way. Giving fans one of the most surprising menu item collaborations ever, the Cheez-It® Crunchwrap features a real Cheez-It® Cracker sixteen times the size of a normal one, with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, and all the classic Crunchwrap fixings, all wrapped inside a folded tortilla.



Tajín ® : The legendary flavors of Tajín are combining with Taco Bell classics in an all-new menu testing this year that's packed full of sweet and spicy flavor. The menu, which features Tajín's unique blend of chili peppers, lime and sea salt, will be made up of the Tajín Crunchy Taco, Tajín Twists and Tajín Strawberry Freeze.



Secret Aardvark : The Portland-based hot sauce brand has been creating flavorful sauces inspired by all corners of the globe for 20 years. Now, Taco Bell is partnering with them and adding their iconic Serrabanero sauce to its beloved Nacho Fries for fans nationwide, the combination is sure to spice up tastebuds.



Disha Hot: Musician Omar Apollo's family's hot sauce, Disha Hot, is a secret recipe that has been passed down for generations and it's been Omar's dream to share it with the world. Well now, Omar and Disha Hot are getting their very own sauce packet exclusively at Taco Bell, the perfect pairing for any menu item.



Salt & Straw : Portland-based ice cream company Salt & Straw is famous for making delicious ice cream with innovative flavors is now revolutionizing the ice cream taco. The two brands joined forces for the Live Más LIVE event, treating fans to the all new Taco Bell x Salt & Straw always-crispy Ice Cream Chocolate Taco**, made with hand pressed waffle cones, fresh-made cinnamon ancho ice cream dipped in single origin chocolate, studded with toasted brown rice and complete with sweet sauces and dips.

Beekeeper Coffee : Innovative newcomer Beekeeper Coffee is best known for ready-to-drink cold brew coffee and latte flavors all featuring a signature drop of honey. Taco Bell partnered with Beekeeper Coffee to create a delicious pick-me-up, the Horchata Cold Brew Latte**, taking inspiration from the iconic, cinnamon-flavored Mexican beverage.

Continuing its tradition to put real power to impact its menu in the hands of its fans, Taco Bell will be letting Rewards Members decide what limited time menu items they want to enjoy this year. This year's clash of the classics will be between team Mexi Melt and team Caramel Apple Empanada. Fans hoping to cast a vote for their favorite contender this year should download the Taco Bell app, where the voting platform will live.

Music at Live Más LIVE

While fans can always count on Taco Bell to satisfy their taste buds, the brand's strong ties to music were clear at Live Más LIVE. Feed The Beat artist Armani White

not only hosted the show, but he also closed out the event with performances of his viral hit "BILLIE EILISH." plus songs "SILVER TOOTH." and "BREATHE." Additional music performances included DJ and music producer LP Giobbi

who set the stage for an unforgettable afternoon with her opening set and consistent beats throughout, while Feed the Beat artist Omar Apollo

stole hearts with his performance of "Evergreen."

The Bell Awards

For over 60 years the Taco Bell fandom has grown to become one of the most loyal, dedicated and passionate taco-loving groups around. All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and content creator Davis Burleson presented five superfans with honors and accolades for their love and dedication to Taco Bell. Presenting the first-ever Bell Award winners:



Menu Hack of the Year: Tarun Sinha

Wedding of the Year: Sheel Mohnot & Amruta Godbole

Drive-Thru Ride of the Year: Cutter Berk

Best Live Más Moment: Kai Lenny Superfan of the Year: The Living Más Community

Taco Bell Rewards Members across the country who tuned in to the event via the livestream on

To get the latest updates on all the news shared at Live Más LIVE and access future exclusive events, fans are invited to become a Rewards Member via the Taco Bell app or at .

About Taco Bell Corp.



For more than 61 years, Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of TIME's

Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company's

World's Most Innovative Companies and Nation's Restaurant News'

Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at , our Newsroom at , or check out

. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn , TikTok , X

(formerly Twitter), Instagram , Facebook

and by subscribing to our YouTube

channel.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to 50 US/DC, 18+. Void where prohibited. Begins 02/09/24 ends 12/31/24. Entry and judging information, additional prize details, and other terms available in Official Rules, . Sponsor: Taco Bell Corp.

**These products were exclusively served at Live Más LIVE and are currently in the testing pipeline

###

