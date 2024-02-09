St. John Bosco High School To Launch Innovative Learning Opportunity For Aspiring Esports Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The school's new Esports Academic Pathway will provide a first-of-its-kind, four-year learning experience centered on the massively growing esports industry.

- Dr. Brian Wickstrom, Bosco President & CEOBELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Revolutionizing traditional learning methods, St. John Bosco High School is launching a first-of-its-kind, four-year learning experience centered on an industry that has seen explosive growth worldwide: esports. The Esports Academic Pathway program, its courses already A-G-approved, will offer students a unique opportunity to explore and engage with a field that is reshaping entertainment, technology, and media landscapes. The pathway will be offered to freshmen beginning in the fall of the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year, with a limited number of seats available due to the specialized technology needed in the classroom.Esports, the competitive playing of video games, has transcended its roots to become a global phenomenon, attracting millions of viewers, lucrative sponsorships, college scholarships and professional players all over the world. With global gaming revenues projected to surpass $205 billion by 2026 according to Newzoo, the global leader in gamer data, the esports industry presents exciting career prospects across a range of disciplines, including game development, technology, event management, marketing, broadcasting, and more.St. John Bosco High School, a college preparatory school in the Los Angeles area, has long been a leader in innovative learning opportunities for its students. Their Academic Pathway programs, of which there are already six – Biomedical, Computer Science, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Film & Media Arts and Sports Medicine – were designed so that students could benefit from advanced level coursework, field work, internships, and networking with professionals within a specific area of interest.By offering esports not just as a team sport, but as an academic pathway, St. John Bosco High School aims to empower the next generation of leaders in the fast-paced world of esports. Through collaboration with industry partners, hands-on experiences, and a focus on real-world skills, students will be prepared to excel in a field that continues to redefine entertainment, technology, and global connectivity."The addition of the Esports Pathway at St. John Bosco High School reflects our commitment to providing students with relevant, future-focused learning experiences," said President & CEO of St. John Bosco High School, Dr. Brian Wickstrom. "Upon my appointment four years ago, I pledged to the Board of Directors and the Salesians of Don Bosco that I would continuously elevate standards for both academic and athletic excellence within our institution. In addition to our nationally acclaimed sports teams, which consistently facilitate avenues for our student-athletes to pursue their dreams, our academic pathway programs have proven to be just as powerful, propelling students into prestigious colleges and universities, preparing them for careers as doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, filmmakers, and changemakers,” he said.“I take immense pride in the strides we're making to be a leader in education, fostering a dynamic environment where students can excel academically, athletically, and in emerging fields like esports, ensuring they're equipped to thrive in an ever-evolving world,” added Principal of St. John Bosco High School, Ernest Antonelli.One student who is particularly excited about this new pathway is senior Max Abrahamson, a member of the school's National Championship winning esports team. "This is going to be a game changer for kids like me. Esports has been my passion for years and having the opportunity to study it in school would not only help me improve my skills right now, but also open up new career possibilities in the industry," he said.The A-G-approved curriculum will combine hands-on projects, immersive experiences, and industry-aligned coursework to allow students to explore the following subject-areas:Year One: Interactive MediaThis is a project-based course that allows students to view and create digital media through an esports lens. Students will explore digital graphics, print media, computer animation, audio production, video production, web design and other newly-emerging forms of digital media.Year Two: StreamingThis course takes students out from behind the screen and makes them creators of the action while taking public speaking into the 21st century. Students will learn how to be storytellers and engage an audience to maximize viewership.Year Three: ShoutcastingAligned with national broadcasting standards, this course teaches the fundamentals of broadcast journalism through the lens of a shoutcaster (esports commentator).Year Four: Esports FundamentalsThis course provides a framework for students to explore the fundamentals of what a career in esports might look like, from franchise management and administration to event production, digital marketing and sponsorships.For more information about the Esports Pathway and other academic offerings at St. John Bosco High School, please visit .--About St. John Bosco High SchoolSt. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in Bellflower, California. SJB's distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB cultivates every individual's talent and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet the demands of higher education. With values rooted in reason, religion and loving kindness, and a rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose.

