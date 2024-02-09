(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

On 6 February 2024, the Kurdistan Regional Government's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, welcomed James Goldman, the newly appointed British Consul General to the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Barzani extended his congratulations to Consul General Goldman on his new role and emphasised the KRG's commitment to advancing bilateral ties between the two regions.

In response, Consul General Goldman expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and the ongoing cooperation from the KRG, reaffirming the United Kingdom's intention to strengthen its relationship with the Kurdistan Region.

The discussions also covered the latest political developments in Iraq and the broader Middle East, underscoring the critical need to uphold the federal status and constitutional entitlements of the Kurdistan Region within Iraq.

(Source: KRG)

The post KRG PM Welcomes New British Consul General first appeared on Iraq Business News .