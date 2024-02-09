Pathum Nissanka Becomes First Sri Lankan To Score ODI Double Century

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Pathum Nissanka became the first Sri Lanka batter to score a double one-day international century in a 42-run win over Afghanistan in Pallekele.
Nissanka's unbeaten 210, which included 20 fours and eight sixes from 139 balls, is the joint fifth-highest individual score in ODIs.
His effort eclipses Sanath Jayasuriya's long-standing one-day mark of 189 for Sri Lanka against India in 2000.
The hosts batted first and finished on 381-3 after their 50 overs.
Nissanka and fellow opener Avishka Fernando (88) put on 182 for the first wicket as Sri Lanka compiled their fourth highest ever one-day total.
In reply, Afghanistan were reduced to 19-3 in the sixth over after Pramod Madushan took three wickets.
However, fine centuries from Azmatullah Omarzai, who finished 149 not out, and Mohammad Nabi (136) helped the tourists to 339-6 in their run chase. (BBC)
MENAFN09022024000190011042ID1107834779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.