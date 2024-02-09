Pathum Nissanka Becomes First Sri Lankan To Score ODI Double Century

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Pathum Nissanka became the first Sri Lanka batter to score a double one-day international century in a 42-run win over Afghanistan in Pallekele.

Nissanka's unbeaten 210, which included 20 fours and eight sixes from 139 balls, is the joint fifth-highest individual score in ODIs.

His effort eclipses Sanath Jayasuriya's long-standing one-day mark of 189 for Sri Lanka against India in 2000.

The hosts batted first and finished on 381-3 after their 50 overs.

Nissanka and fellow opener Avishka Fernando (88) put on 182 for the first wicket as Sri Lanka compiled their fourth highest ever one-day total.

In reply, Afghanistan were reduced to 19-3 in the sixth over after Pramod Madushan took three wickets.

However, fine centuries from Azmatullah Omarzai, who finished 149 not out, and Mohammad Nabi (136) helped the tourists to 339-6 in their run chase. (BBC)