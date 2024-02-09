Two Killed, Six Injured In Clash In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (NNN-APP) – Two people were killed and six others injured, in a clash between police and political protestors, in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province yesterday, police sources said.
The incident happened in Shangla district, where workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were protesting, the sources said.
The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital.
Pakistan held the general elections on Feb 8, and results for the winning candidates are still being counted.– NNN-APP
