Two More U.S.-British Airstrikes On Houthi Targets In Northern Yemen

SANAA, Feb 10 – The U.S.-British coalition, launched two more airstrikes on Houthi sites in Yemen's northern province of Saada late yesterday, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The strikes targeted the area of al-Kutaynat, in the northern border district of Baqim, said the television, without providing further information.

The strikes came a few hours after a series of airstrikes early yesterday, which targeted Houthi sites in several locations in the western port city of Hodeidah, according to al-Masirah TV.

The Houthi forces in Yemen have been launching missile attacks on the shipping lane since last mid-Nov, saying, they target Israeli, U.S., and British commercial vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

The U.S.-British maritime coalition hit back in response, in an attempt to deter the group, but the group has instead increased escalation.

The coalition has not commented yet on the latest strikes.


