Refined Metals Corp. Announces Effective Date Of Share Consolidation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Metals Corp. (CSE: RMC; OTC: RFMCF; FRA:CWA0) (the“ Company ”) announces, further to its news release of January 26, 2024, that the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share (a“ Post-Consolidation Share ”) for every two currently-outstanding common shares (the“ Consolidation ”) will take place effective market open on February 15, 2024. At this time, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the Exchange on a post-consolidation basis.

On a pre-Consolidation basis, the Company has 57,288,955 issued and outstanding common shares and, following the Consolidation, the Company expects to have 28,644,478 Post-Consolidation Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Post-Consolidation Shares will be issued. If, as a result of the Consolidation, a shareholder would otherwise be entitled to a fraction of a Post-Consolidation Share, each fractional share following conversion that is at least one-half (1/2) of a Post-Consolidation Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number and each fractional share that is less than one-half (1/2) of a Post-Consolidation Share will be cancelled. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged. The CUSIP number for its Post-Consolidation Shares will be 75867R203 and the ISIN for the Post-Consolidation Shares will be CA75867R2037. Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new share certificates or Direct Registration System advices representing their Post-Consolidation Shares will be mailed to registered shareholders. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal. The letter of transmittal will also be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

About Refined Metals Corp.

Refined Metals Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Company's business is currently focused on the exploration and development of the Simard Property, a prospective, exploration stage lithium property located in the Lac Simard region of Quebec. The Company is also party to an option agreement in respect of the Horizon South Property, a prospective, exploration stage lithium property located in Tonopah Nevada. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the proposed Consolidation, including the effective date of the Consolidation.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, the assumption that the Consolidation will be completed as currently anticipated and on the timeline currently anticipated.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, that the Consolidation may not be completed by the Company on the timeline anticipated, or at all; and that the board of directors of the Company retains discretion over the terms and implementation of the Consolidation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

