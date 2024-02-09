Emma Hernan Joins Next-Gen Sports Betting Technology Platform Gaming Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Emma Hernan, entrepreneur and star of the Netflix series Selling Sunset, has joined as an investor with Gaming Intelligence , a leader in emerging technologies for sports wagering. Gaming Intelligence offers sports fans an exceptional experience they will not find elsewhere and expand adoption of their innovative suite of betting tools.

"I am thrilled to partner with Gaming Intelligence and get their cutting-edge products in front of sports fans. As a female entrepreneur, I am always expanding my business portfolio and for years I have been following anything tech so expanding into tech with this partnership is a natural next step for me ," said Emma Hernan and added“Being a huge Boston sports fan, I am excited to be bringing this new betting tool to market”.

"We're passionate about the future of sports betting, and Emma is the perfect partner to shape the future of our industry," said Edward Kahl, CEO of Gaming Intelligence. "Her entrepreneurial vision is aligned with our mission to be the premier innovator in sports betting tech. "With patent-pending technology like Predictive Betting Alerts, Premium Insights, and an unmatched Odds Calculator, we truly deliver an exceptional user experience."

Gaming Intelligence provides a seamless user experience with a focus on gamification through a sports betting simulator, and proprietary algorithms that generate tailored betting recommendations and notifications so that users can wager smarter and maximize returns.

Powered by its industry-leading technology, Gaming Intelligence aims to disrupt the rapidly growing sports betting ecosystem.

About Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan is an entrepreneur investing and working in forward-thinking technology and consumer products. Emma Hernan is the Founder & CEO of Emma Leigh & Co as well as a successful realtor with The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles.

About Gaming Intelligence

Gaming Intelligence operates a first-of-its-kind sports betting tech platform, focused on data analytics and predictive modeling to deliver smart betting tools that give users a competitive edge. With innovations like algorithmic parlay optimization, risk-free simulations with bet tracking, and more, its proprietary technology is reinventing the betting experience. Learn more at or contact ...







CONTACT: edward at trygi