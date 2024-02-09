Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Two Enemy Reconnaissance Drones In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, soldiers of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed two reconnaissance drones.

The Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"During the day on February 9, 2024, in the Kherson region, soldiers of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed two Russian reconnaissance UAVs - ZALA and Supercam," the statement reads.

A video published by the South Defense Forces shows the destruction of one of these drones.

As reported, on the night of February 9, units of mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10 of the 16 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.