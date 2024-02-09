Rescue Work Completed At Hit Site Of Air Strike In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency and rescue operations at the hit site of a Russian air strike have been completed in the Sumy region.
The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On February 9, in the afternoon, enemy aircraft attacked one of the settlements of the Sumy region with guided bombs. State fire and rescue units were immediately dispatched to the scene," the statement reads.
Read also:
Death toll from Russian air strike on Sumy
region rises to three
The shelling destroyed residential buildings and a workshop of an agricultural company.
Rescuers used a special tool to pull four people out of the rubble and immediately handed them over to medics. Three civilians were killed.
Emergency rescue operations have now been completed.
As reported, on February 9, at about 2:00 p.m., the invaders, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, launched an air strike on the territory of the Sumy region from the territory of the Russian Federation.
Read also:
Russian army fired 67 times at border of Sumy
region at night and in morning
Previously, the enemy dropped seven KAB bombs on the Yunakivka, Khotyn, and Mykolaiv communities.
MENAFN09022024000193011044ID1107834672
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.