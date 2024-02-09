Rescue Work Completed At Hit Site Of Air Strike In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency and rescue operations at the hit site of a Russian air strike have been completed in the Sumy region.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On February 9, in the afternoon, enemy aircraft attacked one of the settlements of the Sumy region with guided bombs. State fire and rescue units were immediately dispatched to the scene," the statement reads.

Death toll from Russian air strike onregion rises to three

The shelling destroyed residential buildings and a workshop of an agricultural company.

Rescuers used a special tool to pull four people out of the rubble and immediately handed them over to medics. Three civilians were killed.

Emergency rescue operations have now been completed.

As reported, on February 9, at about 2:00 p.m., the invaders, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, launched an air strike on the territory of the Sumy region from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Russian army fired 67 times at border ofregion at night and in morning

Previously, the enemy dropped seven KAB bombs on the Yunakivka, Khotyn, and Mykolaiv communities.