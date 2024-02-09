President Of The Republic Of Srpska Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik, has
congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the snap
presidential elections, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Mr. President, dear friend,
Allow me to express my most sincere expressions of
congratulation for Your historical electoral victory and clear
winning in the country's presidential elections.
This is an extraordinary victory which proves that your
political, economic, and every other strategy proves right. Your
nation has confidence, hope and trust in You and Your wisdom in
leading the Republic of Azerbaijan with steady hand into the stable
and prosperous future!
Mr. President, the decision of the voters is not important only
for Azerbaijan and its nation, but for the whole region and world
peace as well.
We, in the Republic of Srpska, carefully followed the electoral
campaign and electoral results and I did openly express my
unequivocal support and hope that you will win!
Your Excellency, Honorable President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, I am taking this opportunity to offer our
congratulations for Your another seven-year presidential term!
Allow me to reiterate expressions of deep appreciation and good
wishes for your personal health and general well-being, as well as
for prosperity and development of friendly people of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
Sincerely,
Milorad Dodik
President of the Republic of Srpska
