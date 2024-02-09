Solriver Capital Completes The Grayfox Solar Project In North Carolina, Enhancing Energy Security And Local Agriculture

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The 6 MW project exemplifies SolRiver Capital's strategy to diversify energy sources, stimulate local economies, and offer attractive investment opportunities to its partners.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / SolRiver Capital, a renowned renewable energy investment firm, is excited to announce the completion of the Grayfox Solar Project, a groundbreaking 6 megawatts (MW) solar system located in North Carolina. This project exemplifies SolRiver Capital's strategy to diversify energy sources, stimulate local economies, and offer attractive investment opportunities to its partners.

The Grayfox Solar Project is unique in its approach to combining renewable energy production with community and environmental benefits. One of the project's standout features is its integration with local agricultural practices, allowing for dual land use that supports solar energy generation and sustainable farming. This innovative approach ensures that the land continues to contribute to the local food supply while also generating clean energy, demonstrating SolRiver Capital's commitment to harmonizing renewable energy development with agricultural preservation.

Economically, the Grayfox Solar Project is a boon for North Carolina, bringing investment and job opportunities to the region. The project has created numerous jobs during its construction and will continue to provide employment opportunities through its operations and maintenance phase. Moreover, it will generate significant property tax revenue that will contribute to local schools, emergency services, and infrastructure improvements, underscoring SolRiver Capital's role as a catalyst for economic development.

From an energy security standpoint, the Grayfox Solar Project contributes to North Carolina's energy independence by adding a significant amount of clean, renewable power to the state's energy mix. This diversification of energy sources enhances the reliability of the local power supply and reduces vulnerability to fluctuations in fossil fuel markets, aligning with SolRiver Capital's vision of a resilient and sustainable energy future.

"The Grayfox Solar Project is a testament to our commitment to driving forward the renewable energy sector, supporting local communities, and delivering value to our partners," said Brandon Conard, CEO of SolRiver Capital. "We are proud to play a role in North Carolina's energy transformation and look forward to continuing our work in developing projects that make a positive difference." SolRiver Capital extends its gratitude to its partners, local government officials, and the North Carolina community for their invaluable support in bringing the Grayfox Solar Project to completion. This project marks another milestone in SolRiver Capital's mission to promote sustainable energy solutions that benefit the environment, the economy, and society at large.

About SolRiver Capital

SolRiver Capital ( ) is a leading renewable energy investment firm dedicated to financing the development, construction, and acquisition of projects across the U.S. Founded in 2016, SolRiver currently manages over 1.3 GW of projects across multiple markets and technologies. With a commitment to community impact, SolRiver Capital invests in innovative projects that deliver clean energy solutions and foster economic growth.

