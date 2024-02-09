Laos, Luxembourg Agree To Strengthen Ties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Feb 10 (NNN-KPL) – Laos and Luxembourg have agreed to strengthen cooperation in various areas, as the two countries mark the 27th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

The agreement was reached during a working visit to Laos by Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister, Xavier Bettel, from Feb 5 to yesterday, according to Lao National Radio, yesterday.

The visit was at the invitation from Laos' Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saleumxay Kommasith, with the aim of further strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

During their talks in the Lao capital, Vientiane, on Thursday, the two ministers agreed to enhance collaboration in economy, trade and investment, and various other aspects.– NNN-KPL