Israeli Attack Targets Western Damascus Region

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Feb 10 (NNN-SANA) – An Israeli missile attack targeted areas west of the Syrian capital, Damascus, after midnight, witnesses and local media said early today.

Loud explosions were heard in the western countryside of Damascus, with the pro-government al-Watan news outlet saying, it was an Israeli attack.

The explosions were heard in the outskirts of the Dimas area, west of Damascus, as well as, in the Mashrou' Dummar neighbourhood, according to witnesses and pro-government media outlets.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said, the explosions were the result of an Israeli missile attack on military targets in the Dimas area, which is close to the Syrian-Lebanese border.– NNN-SANA