UN Special Advisor Urges Humanitarian Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- Alice Wairimu Nderitu, UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, reiterated Friday the call for a humanitarian ceasefire and protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

In a news statement, Nderitu expressed profound horror at the ongoing situation in the Middle East and claims on violations of international law.

She also underscored the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to bring the crisis to an end.

"Civilians should never pay the price of a conflict for which they bear no responsibility," she added.

"Their most basic rights must be protected and preserved, and their humanitarian needs must be met," she noted.

She referred to the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case brought forward by South Africa against Israel on prevention of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Nderitu noted that neither the UN Secretary-General nor herself, as his Special Adviser, "take a position" in relation to ongoing judicial proceedings before the Court.

In the 26 January decision, the ICJ ordered Israel, inter alia, in accordance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention, "to take all measures within its power" to prevent the commission of acts within the scope of Article II of the Convention, including killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the group's destruction, and imposing measures intended to prevent births.

The Court also ordered Israel to "ensure with immediate effect that its military forces do not commit any of the above-described acts". (end)

