S&P 500 Index Closes Above 5,000 Level For First Time

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The S&P 500 US stock market index closed above the 5,000 level on Friday for the first time ever.

The landmark moment comes during a period of strong economic growth, the artificial intelligence revolution, a better-than-expected earnings season, and anticipation of a pivot from the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates.

It took almost 41 years for the S&P 500 to reach its first major milestone of 1,000, which it hit on February 2, 1998, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The index reached its previous major milestone of 4,000 on April 1, 2021, after the Fed slashed rates to almost zero, the government pumped stimulus funds into the economy and the Covid-19 vaccine fueled optimism of post-pandemic economic growth.

On January 19, the benchmark index hit a new record for the first time in two years, closing at and besting its previous high of 4,796.56, reached on January 3, 2022. The index went on to set six new highs in January alone.

The S&P 500, an index that includes 500 leading publicly traded companies, is regarded as one of the best gauges of Wall Street's health.

The Standard and Poor's 500, or simply the S&P 500, is a stock market index tracking the stock performance of 500 of the largest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. (end)

rsr









MENAFN09022024000071011013ID1107834656