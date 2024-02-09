(MENAFN- Baystreet) Canadian Jobs in Focus Next Week

U.S. Inflation Figures, Retail Sales Due Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Monthly U.S. federal budget (Jan.)

Featured Earnings

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) (Q4) EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.25 in the prior-year quarter.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) (Q4) EPS of $1.09, compared to 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) (Q4) EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.30 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (T.U) (Q4) EPS of 23 cents, compared to 36 cents in the prior-year quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 25 cents, compared to 23 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Consumer price index (Jan.)

Featured Earnings

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) (Q4) EPS of 48 cents, compared to 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) (Q4) EPS of 69 cents, compared to 48 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) (Q4) EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.15 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Hydro One Limited (T.H) (Q4) EPS of 30 cents, compared to 59 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dye & Durham Limited (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 23 cents, compared to loss of seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

Intact Financial Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of $3.46, compared to $2.10 the prior-year quarter.

Shopify Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 30 cents, compared to 24 cents the prior-year quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.72 compared to $1.77 the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) (Q4) EPS of 71 cents, compared to 76 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) (Q1) EPS of $1.68, compared to $1.87 in the prior-year quarter.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) (Q4) EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.84 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Barrick Gold Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 22 cents, compared to 23 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 28 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of one dollar, compared to $1.02 in the prior-year quarter.

Keyera Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of 51 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) (Q4) EPS of 13 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Weekly jobless claims (Week of Feb. 10)

Import price index (Jan.)

U.S. retail sales (Jan.)

Industrial production (Jan.)

Home builder confidence index (Feb.)

Featured Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) (Q4) EPS of $1.89, compared to $2.03 in the prior-year quarter.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) (Q1) EPS of $5.16, compared to $6.55 in the prior-year quarter.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) (Q4) EPS of 59 cents, compared to 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

New Motor Vehicle Sales (Dec.) Car registrations in Canada decreased to 143,723 units in November from 151,144 units in October 2023.

CREA Stats (Jan.) Home sales activity recorded over Canadian MLS® Systems rose 8.7% between November and December 2023, putting it on par with some of last year's relatively stronger months recorded over the spring and summer.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Dec.) Manufacturing sales rose 1.2% in November.

Housing Starts (Jan.) Housing starts registered 249,300 in December, compared to 212,600 in November.

Featured Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

BCE Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 73 cents, compared to 81 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Bombardier Inc. (T.B) (Q4) EPS of $1.35, compared to 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cineplex Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 12 cents, compared to 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Saputo (T) (Q3) EPS of 41 cents compared to 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Housing starts (Jan.)

Building permits (Jan.)

Producer price index (Jan.)

Consumer sentiment (Feb.)

Featured Earnings

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) (Q4) EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.08 in the prior-year quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) (Q4) EPS of 40 cents, compared to 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) (Q4) EPS of 90 cents, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

International Transactions in Securities (Dec.) Canadian investors purchased $12.5 billion of foreign securities in November, after divesting $8.2 billion in October. At the same time, foreign investors acquired $11.4 billion of Canadian securities, following three consecutive months of divestment totalling $39.7 billion.

Wholesale Trade (Dec.) Wholesale sales grew 0.9% to $82.5 billion in November.

Featured Earnings

Air Canada (T) (Q4) EPS loss of three cents, compared to gains of $3.41 in the prior-year quarter.

TC Energy Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.10 compared to one dollar in the prior-year quarter.







