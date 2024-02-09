A Family's”Pet Dog” Turns Out To Be A Wild Fox

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A family's“pet dog” that angered neighbors by killing and eating ducks and chickens has turned out to be a fox.



Maribel Soleto bought a new puppy from a small shop in central Lima, Peru, believing it was a young dog.



The animal, which they called“Run Run”, initially played happily with other pet dogs in the neighborhood, but as it grew up, signs emerged that something wasn't quite right.



Run Run showed a real passion for chasing and killing ducks and chickens in a move that angered the local community.



The pet turned out to be an Andean fox, which has thin legs, a bushy tail, a pointed head, and prominent ears.



Run Run ran away from home a few days ago and ecological police and officials of the state National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) are now looking for him to take him to a special center or zoo.

