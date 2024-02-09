EB5AN To Host Twin Lakes Georgia EB-5 Investor Project Visit Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a site visit and private tour of the Twin Lakes Georgia rural EB-5 project on March 16, 2024. Interested parties should register today to reserve a spot .



“Many EB-5 investors struggle to know whether an EB-5 project is a good investment. Investors want confidence that they will receive Green Cards and a timely return of their investment capital,” said Sam Silverman, a managing partner of EB5AN.“While project documents are vital to understanding the risks involved, a site visit offers a firsthand look at the status of a project. Site visits for potential EB-5 investors are rare, but we believe investors deserve a chance to look at a project for themselves before they invest.”



EB5AN is pleased to announce a site visit to its Twin Lakes Georgia rural EB-5 project. The site visit is Saturday, March 16, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT.



Sam Silverman will be one of the event hosts and had this to say of the event:“This private tour of the Twin Lakes project will allow you to see firsthand why Twin Lakes is an award-winning active adult community. Visiting Twin Lakes for yourself will really showcase how special this project is. Home sales remain strong despite rising interest rates. If you are looking for an EB-5 project, you should definitely attend this site visit.”



Ahmed Khan, the vice president of EB5AN and an experienced U.S. immigration attorney, will also be at the event.“In my experience, EB-5 investors need to ask more questions. Getting all of your questions answered is really the only way to know what the risks are. This private tour is a perfect opportunity for asking questions. You will meet members of the project team and tour several model homes and community amenities. Sam will be there to talk about the Twin Lakes EB-5 investment. I will be there to answer EB-5 immigration questions. This kind of in-person opportunity doesn't happen often.”



The EB-5 project site visit is free, but space is limited. Past events have filled up quickly. Interested parties should register today to reserve a spot.



Attendees will also need to make their own travel arrangements. The project site is about an hour from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).



Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.



EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with established real estate development firms to create high-quality EB-5 regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4 billion. EB5AN's portfolio of low-risk investments has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.

