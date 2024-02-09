Brazil’S Services Sector Sees Steady Growth In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil's services sector grew by 2.3% from the previous year, celebrating its third straight year of growth.



Not since 2012 to 2014 had the country witnessed such a streak. The stats agency IBGE announced these results on February 9, 2024, offering a detailed analysis.



Significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the services sector had to navigate challenges from reduced foot traffic nationally and globally.



Yet, it has shown resilience, gradually rebounding. As a vital component of Brazil's GDP, it contributes around 70% to the national economy.



While positive, the growth rate in 2023 was the smallest in the last few years, coming after a 10.9% rise in 2021 and an 8.3% increase in 2022.



The sector's recovery began after a 7.8% fall in 2020, the pandemic's onset year.



The IBGE observed a slowdown in growth over the year, with a drop from 3.1% in November to 2.3% in December.







Four service categories experienced growth in 2023:



- Information and communication services grew by 3.4%;

- Professional, administrative, and supplementary services increased by 3.7%;

- Transportation and related services rose by 1.5%;

- Family services surged by 4.7%.



On the downside, "other services" fell by 1.8%, the sole sector to detract from the year's overall growth.



In December alone, the services sector ticked up by 0.3% compared to November, following a seasonal adjustment. This capped off the year with a 1.2% increase in the final two months.



This consistent growth underscores the sector's significant role in Brazil's economic recovery and its importance to the overall economy.



Despite facing pandemic-induced challenges, the services sector's resilience highlights its critical contribution to Brazil's GDP and ongoing recovery efforts.

