Venezuela Escalates Military Presence On Guyana Border

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela has ramped up its military forces along the Guyana border, threatening to annex parts of its neighbor to access vast oil reserves.



This action introduces a fresh security concern for the Biden administration in the U.S.



Public satellite imagery and social media videos from the Venezuelan military reveal a sharp increase in military assets in the area.



This escalation goes against a December agreement between President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and Irfaan Ali of Guyana, which advocated peaceful dispute resolution.



Venezuela, equipped with an army of 150,000 and advanced Russian weapons, claims the Esequibo region, covering two-thirds of Guyana.







This tension arises as Guyana becomes a key energy player with significant offshore oil finds by Exxon Mobil.



Guyana has sought U.S. support to enhance its military readiness despite its small defense force.



Guyana's Foreign Ministry has voiced disappointment over Venezuela's aggressive stance, as stated in The Wall Street Journal.



Meanwhile, Venezuela has not commented but says its military buildup is a defense against U.S. and UK military activities in the region.



Venezuela's Defense Minister accused Exxon of exploiting Guyana with U.S. military backing.



The Biden administration is closely observing the Maduro-led referendum to annex Esequibo, which has complicated U.S. relations with Venezuela, Russia, Iran, and China.

