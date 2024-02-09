8.16% CAGR Growth In Dietary Supplements Market By Product, Distribution Channel, And Geography - Global Forecast 2027 - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

dietary supplements market is set to grow by

USD 61.4 billion from 2022

to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of

8.16% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The

vitamins segment is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing awareness of their importance in maintaining good health. Demand for vitamin supplements, especially Vitamin D in regions like Scandinavia, is rising due to deficiencies and recommendations for healthy aging and vegan diets. Multivitamin tablets containing herbs and minerals address various health concerns, fueling segment expansion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dietary Supplements Market

Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.16% Growth 2023-2027 USD 61.4 billion Structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023

(%) 7.04 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, Italy, and UK

The emerging trend is the

increasing demand for personalized supplement solutions . Online retailers and manufacturers are offering tools for consumers to create customized supplement lists based on their nutritional requirements, health conditions, and preferences. These platforms collect data on users' habits and activities to provide tailored recommendations, fueling the growth of subscription-based supplement plans and dietary products delivered to consumers' doorsteps. This trend is expected to drive growth in the forecast period.

The analysis includes Product, Distribution Channel,

and Geography landscape.

APAC

will

contribute

51%

to the growth

during

the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corp.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arkopharma Laboratories

Bayer AG

Carlyle Nutritionals LLC

Glanbia plc

Haleon Plc

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Natures Sunshine Products Inc.

Natures Way Products LLC

NOW Health Group Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

NutriGold Inc.

Orgenetics Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sanofi SA

Suntory Holdings Ltd. Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd

Applications

The Dietary Supplements industry encompasses a wide range of products, including nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbal supplements, and nutraceuticals. Catering to various health needs and preferences, these products span from sports nutrition to wellness and herbal medicine, providing consumers with natural remedies and dietary support for overall health and well-being.

