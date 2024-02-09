SAGICO SUPPORTS UKRAINIAN MEDICAL DELEGATION TRAINING IN THE USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAGICO Spinal Analytics & Geometrical Implant Company

For the second year in a row, SAGICO has supported a team of medical personnel from Ukraine to obtain valuable clinical leadership and medical guidance.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since the escalation of the war in Eastern Europe, SAGICO has supported a team of medical personnel from Ukraine. For the second year in a row, the Ukrainian delegation has worked with the US State Department and SAGICO to obtain access to valuable clinical leadership and guidance of medical personnel.The team's end goal to come to the United States was that they hoped to learn how to better treat those on the front lines and those recovering away from the battlefield. Throughout their visit, the delegation was under the tutelage of different specialists in hospital centers. The sincere gratitude from representatives from the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine for the US State Department's cooperation and facilitation of furthering their team's clinical aptitude was and continues to be impressive.Their training was conducted in part at the James H. Haley Veterans' Hospital, in Tampa, Florida. Also, in attendance were the Chief Surgeon of Special Operations Command (SOCOM), the public affairs officer of US Central Command (CENTCOM) from MacDill AFB, and SAGICO CEO, James Gibson. The team of surgeons and clinicians, specifically focused on polytrauma, coupled with traumatic brain injuries (TBI), one of the signature injuries of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) is TBI's.The Ukrainian medical team has since departed the USA to return to their war-torn nation, with many of the much-needed medical supplies. The required items include pharmaceuticals, combat trauma equipment, medical triage kits, and various life support devices and a number ambulances for patient transport were all airlifted to Ukraine. Critical supplies and lifesaving equipment remains a paramount of need for medical staff.The Tampa Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center is considered the nation's leader of just a handful of facilities in the country designed to provide intensive rehabilitative care to veterans and service members. TBI frequently occurs as part of the polytrauma spectrum in combination with other disabling conditions, such as amputations, burns, pain, fractures, auditory and visual impairments, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other mental health conditions. When present, injury to the brain is often the impairment that dictates the course of rehabilitation due to the nature of the cognitive, emotional, and behavioral deficits related to TBI.MORE ABOUT SAGICO: At SAGICO, we promote the efficiency needed to bridge the divide between cost containment and achieving optimal clinical outcomes. We understand that patient care should be at the forefront of clinical and medical professionals, not procurement of supplies. Often times and at different stages in the supply chain flow many departments tend to be focused on their own independent goals. Providers may want to use a specific product because they were trained with it, whereas hospital executives aim to purchase the most affordable quality items. The hospital and facilities procurement services offered at SAGICO begins with getting all hospital departments on the same page. This is a key strategy for optimizing healthcare supply chain management. In the era of value-based care, healthcare organizations are focused on reducing redundancies and eliminating waste, but providers also need to work together to effectively reduce costs and boost performance. The team from SAGICO USA promotes efficiency in the healthcare supply chain so facilities can create substantial cost-reducing opportunities across their organization. At SAGICO, we ensure all products meet or exceed all regulatory controls.SAGICO and its principals have many years of global medical industry success spanning more than 60 countries. SAGICO accomplishes its mission with partners throughout the USA, European, Middle Eastern and Pan-Asian markets. SAGICO and its affiliates are privately held companies with a global corporate network of shareholders with an aggressive pipeline of various products and offerings.DISCLOSURE: We at SAGICO are confident in our products and so should our professional surgeons. A surgeon must always rely on his or her own clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular medical appliance that may be applicable for a specific patient and adhere to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any SAGICO product. SAGICO does not diagnose nor does SAGICO offer medical advice on medical conditions and SAGICO requires that all surgeons be trained in the use of any particular product before using it in surgery. The information presented is intended to demonstrate the depth and future of all of SAGICO's product lines. Some products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact SAGICO prior to any medical procedures to learn more.Learn more @:

