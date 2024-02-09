Info-Tech Research Group's Softwarereviews Reveals The Top 2024 AI-Integrated Business Intelligence Tools

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SoftwareReviews' latest Data Quadrant report highlights the top-rated business intelligence and analytics software solutions that are harnessing AI analytics trends to help organizations improve decision making in 2024.

SoftwareReviews,

a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape and a division of Info-Tech Research Group, has revealed

its new 2024 Business Intelligence and Analytics Data Quadrant . The firm's report identifies the seven top business intelligence (BI) software providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces and recognizes them as Gold Medalists for the year.

BI tools collect data from various segments of an organization, synthesizing it into comprehensive reports or dashboards to aid in decision-making. Recently, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with these tools has revolutionized data refinement, preparation, and labeling processes. This AI-driven automation saves a significant amount of time and enhances productivity. By leveraging AI, these modern business intelligence platforms can organize and represent data, create analytical frameworks to deliver insightful views, detect emerging patterns, and provide forecasted results or insights.

" Business intelligence and analytics software is what data consumers are using most of all. Perspectives are different, use cases are different, and data inquiry complexity varies greatly, so there is a great degree of variability in features, functions, and characteristics of BI and analytics tools ,"

says Igor Ikonnikov , principal advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews.

"For example, some tools may be extremely business user–friendly but lack the sophistication of analytical insights, and others are designed for technically savvy users who don't mind writing code to solve highly complex problems. Organizations should ensure that a

new BI and analytics platform fits into their existing environment without creating any functional gaps or overlapping capabilities."

SoftwareReviews' survey data from 4,241 end-user reviews was used to identify the top BI software providers for the year. The insights are intended to support organizations that are considering options to streamline their BI strategies.

The 2024 Business Intelligence and Analytics Enterprise Gold Medalists are as follows:



Tableau , 8.9 CS, ranked high for business value creation.

Oracle Analytics Cloud , 8.8 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.

Logi Symphony , 8.8 CS, ranked high for the breadth of features.

Microsoft Power BI , 8.8 CS, ranked high for collaboration. ThoughtSpot , 8.7 CS, ranked high for its support for mobile devices.

The 2024 Business Intelligence and Analytics Midmarket

Gold Medalists are as follows:



Microsoft Power BI , 8.8 CS, ranked high for quality of features.

Logi Symphony , 8.8 CS, ranked high for customer support.

Qlik Sense , 8.6 CS, ranked high for data exploration and visualization. Sisense , 8.6 CS, ranked high for BI security.

