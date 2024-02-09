Lykos Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance And Priority Review Of New Drug Application For MDMA-Assisted Therapy For PTSD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



PDUFA date is August 9, 2024 If approved, this would be the first MDMA-assisted therapy and psychedelic-assisted therapy

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lykos Therapeutics

(formerly MAPS Public Benefit Corporation) ("Lykos"), a company dedicated to transforming mental healthcare, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has accepted its new drug application ("NDA") for midomafetamine capsules ("MDMA") used in combination with psychological intervention, which includes psychotherapy (talk therapy) and other supportive services provided by a qualified healthcare provider for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder ("PTSD"). The FDA has granted the application priority review and has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") target action date of August 9, 2024. If approved, this would be the first MDMA-assisted therapy and psychedelic-assisted therapy.

"Securing priority review for our investigational MDMA-assisted therapy is a significant accomplishment and underscores the urgent unmet need for new innovation in the treatment of PTSD," said Amy Emerson, chief executive officer of Lykos Therapeutics. "We remain focused on working with the FDA through the review process and preparing for a controlled launch with an emphasis on quality should this potential treatment be approved."

The NDA submission included results from numerous studies including two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 studies (MAPP1 and MAPP2) evaluating the efficacy and safety of MDMA used in combination with psychological intervention versus placebo with therapy in participants diagnosed with severe or moderate to severe PTSD, respectively. Both MAPP1

and MAPP2

studies met their primary and secondary endpoints and were published in Nature Medicine. 1, 2 The primary endpoint for both studies was to assess changes in PTSD symptom severity as measured by the change

from baseline

in

Clinician-Administered PTSD

Scale for DSM-5

("CAPS-5"). The key secondary endpoint of both studies was to assess improvement in functional impairment associated with PTSD

as measured by the change

from baseline

in

the Sheehan Disability Scale ("SDS"). No serious adverse events were reported in the MDMA group in either study.

The FDA grants

priority review for drugs that, if approved, would represent significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications.3

MDMA-assisted therapy has not been approved by any regulatory agency. The safety and efficacy of MDMA-assisted therapy has not been established for the treatment of PTSD. Investigational MDMA-assisted therapy is also being studied in other indications.

About

PTSD

PTSD is a serious mental health condition that can develop when a person experiences or witnesses a traumatic event. 4 PTSD affects approximately 13 million Americans each year5 with women and disadvantaged or

marginalized groups more likely to be affected. 6

Military personnel

also have a greater prevalence of PTSD than the general population7 however, it may not be as widely known that that the largest cause of

PTSD is non-combat-related trauma (e.g., sexual violence, unexpected death of a loved one, life-threatening traumatic event or interpersonal violence). 8

PTSD results in debilitating symptoms including nightmares and intrusive thoughts related to the trauma, mental and/or physical distress in response to trauma-related stimuli, avoidant behaviors, negative thoughts and feelings, and hyperarousal. 9, 10

These symptoms can impact nearly all aspects of a person's life.[11] People with PTSD frequently also experience anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and suicidal ideation. 12,13 They also may have a greater incidence of medical conditions that impact their physical health, including heart disease, metabolic syndrome and asthma. 14, 15, 16, 17

In addition to the significant personal impact, PTSD has an enormous economic impact resulting in an annual cost of over $232 billion in the United States.18

PTSD Treatment

Trauma-focused talk therapy, which concentrates on memories of the traumatic event or thoughts and feelings associated with the traumatic event 19 is first-line treatment for

PTSD , which can be used alone or in combination with medication. There are two SSRIs approved for the treatment of PTSD (sertraline and paroxetine). 20 Studies have shown talk therapy lessens the severity of

PTSD symptoms, however improvements in functioning and quality of life have been modest. 21,22 Trauma-focused talk therapy is associated with a high risk of dropout and lingering symptoms which occur in as many as two-thirds of people who complete treatment. 23, 24 Current treatments for PTSD are "reasonably efficacious" (Bryant, 2019, p.265), however many people don't respond to treatment or stop treatment early, underscoring the urgent need for new evidence-based therapies and approaches to address this important public health issue. 25 While there have been advancements in the management of PTSD, there have been no new drug treatments approved by the FDA in over twenty years.26

About

MDMA-Assisted Therapy

MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine) is not new to mental health professionals. MDMA is an entactogen- a class of psychoactive compounds that are differentiated from classic psychedelics (i.e., psilocybin, mescaline and LSD) and are defined based on their mechanism and known effects of increasing self-awareness leading to introspection and personal reflection.27,,28

In the 1970's and early 1980's MDMA was used in conjunction with talk therapy by mental health providers to enhance patients' access, processing, and communication of difficult emotions and experiences.29 In 1985, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration ("DEA") made MDMA a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act preventing it from being used for recreational or medical use. 30 Since then, research has shown the unique properties of MDMA allow it to act as a powerful catalyst to support psychotherapy by helping diminish the brain's fear response allowing people to access and process painful memories without being overwhelmed. 31 However, additional clinical trials would be needed to secure regulatory review and potential approval.



Lykos, with longstanding roots in advocacy for psychedelic medicine, pioneered the first randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of MDMA-assisted therapy as an investigational modality using midomafetamine (MDMA) in combination with psychological intervention to treat PTSD.

With a growing body of evidence supporting the potential medical use of MDMA, in 2017 the FDA granted the company's investigational MDMA-assisted therapy Breakthrough Therapy designation , a process designed to expedite the development and review of drugs intended to treat serious conditions for which preliminary scientific evidence indicates that it may demonstrate a substantial improvement over available therapies. If approved by the FDA, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration ("DEA") would be required to reschedule MDMA making it available for prescription medical use.

Lykos Therapeutics (Formerly MAPS PBC)

At Lykos, formerly MAPS PBC, our mission is to transform mental healthcare. We aspire to challenge the status quo through the development of novel therapies and therapeutic approaches to treat mental health conditions. With 30+ years of experience researching psychedelic-assisted therapies, we remain committed to the rigorous pursuit of evidence-based development of novel approaches. Founded in 2014 by the non-profit MAPS, Lykos is a for-profit public benefit corporation ("PBC") established to further the development of investigational psychedelic-assisted therapies. As a PBC, we consider the impact of our decisions on society just as we think about financial implications. Everything we do is viewed through a public benefit lens. To learn more visit us at

and on

LinkedIn ,

X ,

Instagram

and

Facebook .

SOURCE Lykos Therapeutics